Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh today inaugurated the construction works of a road from Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk to MC Limit point (near TV tower) and the Cool road worth Rs 14 crore.

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural also accompanied the Cabinet Minister.

Roads were dug up for laying pipes The stretch from Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk to MC Limit point (near TV tower) having a length of 5.5 kms will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore. The Cool road having a length of around 1.5 kms will be built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. These roads were excavated for laying pipes as part of the surface water project.

The stretch from Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk to MC Limit point (near TV tower) having a length of 5.5 kms will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore. The Cool road having a length of around 1.5 kms will be built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. These roads were excavated for laying pipes as part of the surface water project.

While inaugurating the works, Minister Balkar Singh said the state government had specially emphasised the improvement of road network. He also asked MC officials to ensure quality material being used in the work.

Meanwhile, Balkar Singh also laid foundation stones of several road and sewerage projects worth Rs 1 crore in six villages of the district.

The projects included laying of interlocking tiles, sewerage and water pumps at Kalyanpur, Bashesharpur, Naugajjan, Mannan, Bal and Cheema villages worth Rs 1.01 crore. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present during the foundation stone laying ceremony of sewerage line at Cheema village.

The minister said the Punjab Government was working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of people. The projects whose foundation stones were being laid would give impetus to development of rural areas of the district.

The minister said there was no dearth of funds for carrying out development works. He also asked panchayats to send proposals for more development works in their villages.

Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, District Planning Board head Amritpal Singh, MC Commissioner Rishipal Singh among others were also present.

#Balbir Singh Seechewal #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha