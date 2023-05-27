Minister inaugurates substation at village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 26

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today dedicated a 66 kV substation at village Kalyanpur to the consumers of Tanda and Bhogpur sub-divisions here on Friday. Harbhajan Singh ETO was accompanied by MLA Urmar Tanda, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, MLA Dasuya Karamveer Singh Ghuman, SDM Ojasvi Alankar, Chief Engineer Distribution North Jalandhar (PSPCL) Ramesh Sarangal and Chief Engineer Transmission Line Inderjit Singh besides Gurvinder Singh Pabla.

The minister disclosed that a new 12.5 MVA power transformer has been established at this 66 kV substation at Kalyanpur and it is being connected with four 11 kV feeders (Kalyanpur, Gidderpindi, Jahura and Sallan) of 132 kV substation at Tanda and two 11 kV feeders (Mooklan and Chakk Shakur) of 132KV substation at Bhogpur. The total cost of the project was an estimated Rs 422.12 lakh.

“Due to overload on a transformer, especially in the paddy sowing season and summer, power supply gets affected. Now, this new substation will reduce the burden on other substations and will boost power supply to consumers in 14 villages, including six villages of Adampur constituency and eight villages of Urmar constituency,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Harbhajan Singh ETO asserted that the Punjab Government was making all efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state. Therefore, new substations are being inaugurated across the state to reduce the load of existing substations so that proper power supply can be provided to the consumers. He added that as many as 40 new 66 kV substations with 20 MVA power transformers are being established across state, including 13 in south zone, 12 in central zone, six in west zone, five in border zone and four in north zone.

The Power Minister said in the paddy sowing season, the government ensures eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to the farmers.