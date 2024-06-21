Punjab minister inspects Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, interacts with patients

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 20

Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, visited the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur today. He took stock of the health facilities being provided to the general public and also inspected the De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre.

Dr Balbir Singh said the purpose of his visit to the hospital was to ensure quality health services to the general public of the district by strengthening the infrastructure and facilities.

Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the district hospital, Dr Balbir Singh said the Punjab Government was fully committed to provide world-class health facilities to the general public and appropriate steps were being taken on priority basis in this direction.

He said the process of filling vacant posts of medical officer and para-medical staff in government hospitals was underway. It was expected that the process would be completed in the next two months, he added.

Later, he held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana and other senior health officials and sought detailed information about health facilities in the district and gave necessary instructions for their improvement.

Talking to officials, the minister said a campaign should be launched against diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya by setting up coordination committees at all levels in collaboration with the Health Department. In coordination with the Education Department, students would be made aware to identify dengue larvae in schools, he said. He stressed on taking appropriate steps for the prevention of vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

The Health Minister also visited the De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre located at the Civil Hospital in New Fatehgarh. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Hoshiarpur SDM Preet Inder Singh Bains, Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chaudhary and Rajeshwar Dayal Babbi were present on the occasion.

