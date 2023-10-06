 Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur : The Tribune India

Says priority accorded to seamless process, timely payment

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak takes stock of procurement at the Phillaur grain market.



Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, October 5

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said the foremost priority was being accorded to seamless procurement of paddy and timely payment to farmers in the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

2L MT paddy arrived in grain markets till Oct 4

Taking stock of procurement at the Phillaur grain market, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said till October 4, 2 lakh MT paddy has arrived in grain markets of Punjab. Of this, food procurement agencies have so far purchased 1.7 lakh MT and cleared payments worth Rs 24 crore to the farmers of their produce.

He said elaborated arrangements were made in 1,854 purchase centres well in advance. As many as 182 lakh MT paddy was expected to be procured in this year.

The Cabinet Minister said officials needed to remain present in purchasing centres to ensure that farmers do not face any issue in selling their produce and receiving payments. He also asked them to ensure regular dialogues with farmers and commission agents to get feedback about the procurement exercise. Officials must make persistent efforts to provide maximum benefits to farmers coming to the markets. He asserted that the government would procure every grain of crops without causing any inconvenience to the peasantry.

Kataruchak also said an effective mechanism had been evolved by the department to closely monitor the procurement. In Jalandhar, officials informed the minister that the agencies had estimated to purchase 10,62,004 MT paddy in this season and smooth procurement was going on in 81 grain markets. Till October 4, around 10,000 MT paddy had already been purchased and payment worth Rs 4 crore had also been cleared to the farmers in the district.

