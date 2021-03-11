Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 16

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has said Aam Aadmi Clinics will bring about a radical transformation in the health sector and the Health Department is fully committed to ensuring quality health services to people.

The minister expressed these views here yesterday at Basiala village in Posi block of Hoshiarpur district, where he inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic in the presence of Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri. Earlier, the Minister was accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

He said eight Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened in the district, of which three had been formally inaugurated. He also mentioned that apart from the clinic at Basiala, another at Bahadurpur in Hoshiarpur had been inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, while one more such clinic at Ahiyapur (Dasuya) had been inaugurated by Urmur MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill.

Jouramajra said 16 medical colleges were coming up in the state, which was a proof of the commitment of the state government’s priority towards the health services. By August 31, the medicines would be made available in all Government hospitals of the state and the shortfall of the doctors apart from other staff would also be made good soon. The Minister also appreciated and expressed gratitude to the family of NRI Late Kartar Singh Basiala which had constructed the Aam Aadmi Clinic in the village and handed it over to the Punjab Government.