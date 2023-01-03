Minister opens inter-varsity basketball championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

Kickstarting North Zone Inter-University Basketball (Women) Championship, Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday said the state government would soon restart Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Puraskar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award to encourage sports across Punjab.

Hayer said a comprehensive sports policy was under way, which would be finalised and executed in a short span of time. Accompanied by the MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora, the minister inaugurated the North Zone Inter-University Basketball Championship being hosted by the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, at Government Arts and Sports College. The minister, while congratulating the players from different parts of the country, exhorted them to play the game with complete spirit of sports so that this competition would become a great success.

Vice-Chancellor of the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University Lt. Gen JS Cheema (retd) welcomed the dignitaries. He said as many as 50 teams were participating in the competition. The minister also took a round of swimming pool and athletic track inside the college. The first match of the championship was held between Panjabi University, Patiala, and Gurugram University, Gurugram, which was won by the Panjabi University by 57/03. The second match was played between the teams of CCSU, Meerut and CBLU Bhiwani, in which the team of CCSU remained victorious with 31/18. Similarly, the HNBGU, Gadwal, defeated the Lucknow University with 29/18.