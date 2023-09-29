Minister visits Sodal Mela, kickstarts compost project

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Devotees from across the region gathered in large number at the Sodal Temple to participate in the Sidh Baba Sodal Mela here on Thursday.

Many families had brought along their toddlers to offer prayers and paid obeisance before the child deity. They took along the holy water as the blessing. Stalls of langars were organised by various social and religious bodies. A huge bazaar was set up outside the temple from where the visitors indulged in shopping. Children enjoyed swings and rides.

At the site, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh today kickstarted ‘Punjab City Compost Project’ from Jalandhar and distributed bags of compost prepared from waste by the Municipal Corporation. After paying obeisance at Sri Sidh Baba Sodal Temple, the minister said that under the project compost was being prepared by the MC after processing the waste to eliminate the garbage from city’s roads. He said that the compost had been prepared using scientific method and was ideal source for growing vegetables and fruits.

He said that in Jalandhar four processing plants were working and preparing compost after processing 10 tonnes waste daily. He said that such plants would be established in every part of Punjab which will make the state free of waste.

Meanwhile, the minister added that such religious fairs strengthen brotherhood and harmony in the society and these events should be celebrated together. He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity of the state.