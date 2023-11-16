Minor abducted on marriage pretext

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 15

On a complaint lodged by a resident Dev Kumar of Gandhwan village near Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 363 and 366A of the IPC against Amit Kumar, a migrant youth from Bihar, on the charge of abducting his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant told the police that his 15-year-old daughter studying in Class XII went to school on November 13, but did not return. He said some of his neighbours told him that she was seen with Amit. No arrest has been made so far.

#Bihar #Phagwara