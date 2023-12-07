Minor boy beaten up with rods for plucking kinnows

Kapurthala, December 6
A 14-year-old boy was mercilessly beaten up with rods after he plucked some kinnows from a tree at a bungalow in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday afternoon.
He suffered a fracture in his left arm and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital here.
The victim, Jaspal Singh of Chandigarh Basti locality, is a student of Class VIII at Government Middle School, Dera Saida. After the school got over yesterday, he was returning home with his friends. They started plucking kinnows from a tree at a house on their way. When two persons came out of the house, his friends ran away. The duo, however, managed to apprehend him. They beat him up badly.
“A passerby came to my rescue,” he said. His mother said it was cruel to beat up a child so mercilessly. “If he had committed a mistake, they should have told me rather than beating him up,” she said.
Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Lakhwinder Singh said the victim’s statement would be recorded and a case would be registered against the suspects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...