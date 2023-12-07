Minor boy beaten up with rods for plucking kinnows

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 6

A 14-year-old boy was mercilessly beaten up with rods after he plucked some kinnows from a tree at a bungalow in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday afternoon.

He suffered a fracture in his left arm and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital here.

The victim, Jaspal Singh of Chandigarh Basti locality, is a student of Class VIII at Government Middle School, Dera Saida. After the school got over yesterday, he was returning home with his friends. They started plucking kinnows from a tree at a house on their way. When two persons came out of the house, his friends ran away. The duo, however, managed to apprehend him. They beat him up badly.

“A passerby came to my rescue,” he said. His mother said it was cruel to beat up a child so mercilessly. “If he had committed a mistake, they should have told me rather than beating him up,” she said.

Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Lakhwinder Singh said the victim’s statement would be recorded and a case would be registered against the suspects.

#Kapurthala #Sultanpur Lodhi