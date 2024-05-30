Jalandhar: Minor boy drowns in swimming pool

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

A 13-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a swimming pool here last evening. The deceased has been identified as Madhav, a resident of Basti Danishmandan area. He, along with four of his friends, went to a private pool in Sun City Colony here.

In the CCTV footage, Madhav was seen jumping into the pool at 6:07 pm. Madhav’s father Bhim Bahadur, who is a Nepalese, said his son did not return home till 9 pm, following which he got worried. He asked Madhav’s friends about his whereabouts and reached the swimming pool.

The boy was found lying unconscious in the pool. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Pool staff said they close the pool at 6 pm. They asked everyone to come out of the pool, but he continued to swim even thereafter.

