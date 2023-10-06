Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 5

A minor dispute between two school students of Class XI spiralled into a violent altercation, including stone-pelting and mayhem, in the Model House area late last night.

The incident unfolded when Chandan Kumar, a resident of Navi Baradari, was on his way to Gha Mandi with his nephew, who happened to be one of the two school students. Chandan Kumar and his family members made a pit stop at a food joint in Model House here. The confrontation began outside the establishment.

A group of seven or eight boys, including another student, started misbehaving with Kumar’s nephew, citing that the latter had a fight with him in the school. Verbal exchanges between them escalated into physical altercations as both sides called in more members.

As tensions soared, the situation devolved into stone-pelting and both parties hurling abuses at each other. Instigators of the fight attempted to flee in their car but were intercepted by the opposing group. In a hurried attempt to flee, they commandeered a scooter parked nearby. However, no casualties were reported.

After getting information, Bhargo Camp police reached the spot. According to police officials, an FIR was registered against seven to eight persons on the complaint of Chandan Kumar.

The police said they were scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify more individuals who may have been involved in the incident. Further investigations were on in the case.