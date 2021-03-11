Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

A minor girl allegedly died by suicide here. She was working as a domestic help at the house of a popular mobile house owner. The incident took place on late Monday night in the Adarsh Nagar area. Reportedly, 14-year-old Anjali hanged herself to death after which, the owner of the house informed the police. The minor was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead.

According to the police, Anjali was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

SHO Bhushan Kumar said they received a call from Vishal Chaddha, who informed them about the incident. He said the police were told that the girl was being taken to a hospital after which they also reached the spot. In his statement to the police, Chadda said Anjali, daughter of Rakesh Kumar, was brought to his house around a year ago by her aunt Neetu.

Neetu, who allegedly lives in Jalandhar’s Sudama Vihar, had urged the family to keep the minor in their home. She had convinced the family by claiming that the girl comes from a poor family and would learn some household work and earn for her family while living there.

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and her relatives have been informed, said the police.

When asked why the girl took the extreme step, the SHO said all angles, including if the girl had any issues with the owners or her family members, are being investigated.