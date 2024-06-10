Minor girl raped for three months

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for three months by a man here. The suspect has been identified as Ayush, a resident of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar.

Baljinder Singh, SHO of the Basti Bawa Khel police station, said a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 of the IPC and under relevant sections of the IT Act and the POCSO Act on Saturday. Efforts were on to nab the suspect.

The suspect filmed the act and asked the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone. Threatening her to upload the video on social media, the suspect repeatedly sexually assaulted her for over three months.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. In the complaint, the victim’s mother said her daughter was reportedly depressed for the past several days. After being questioned repeatedly, she revealed her ordeal. She told her that the suspect had been threatening her to upload the video on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

“After she narrated the ordeal, we took her to a police station. She was sent to a hospital for medical examination, following which a case was registered against the suspect,” the victim’s mother said.

She said the suspect had been repeatedly sexually exploited her daughter for the past three months.

The suspect was absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him, the police said.

