Minor raped in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

A four-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Parmar Nagar locality of Phagwara.

Akshyay Kumar, father of the victim, told the police that they were not at home when the crime was committed.

Phagwara SSP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police have registered a case under Sections 376AB, 377, 212 of the IPC and 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Sunny Kumar, a resident of Sapra Village in Uttar Pardesh and his accomplice brother-in-law Toofan Paul, a resident of Bihar. Bhatti said with the help of Toofan, Sunny managed to escape. The police have arrested Toofan Paul.

#Phagwara