Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 14

There was ruckus at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, after two persons allegedly misbehaved with Senior Medical Officers (incharge) Dr Swati and Dr Sunil Bhagat.

When the hospital staff came to the rescue of the two doctors, they were reportedly also verbally abused by the said persons. As a result, all employees of the Civil Hospital, including doctors, staff nurses, paramedical staff, came out in protest and completely stopped the OPD at the Civil Hospital. A protest dharna in front of the hospital complex continued till evening. Demanding a strict action against the culprits, protesters said it was necessary to rein in such mischievous elements so that health workers could serve the people without fear. They warned that the dharna would continue until the case against the accused was registered.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pritamhinder Singh, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar, District Health Officer Dr LakhvIr Singh and other senior officers reached the protest site and stood by the doctors and their demands.

Spokespersons for the PCMS Association said incidents of mistreatment of doctors were increasing by the day and the laxity shown by the police was condemnable. They said the association would continue the struggle until action is taken against the accused.

No OPDs in all hoshiarpur health centres today

As no action was taken against the two accused by the district police on the complaint given by the doctors and the hospital staff, PCMS association gave a call to halt OPD services at government health centres across the district on November 15. Association president Dr Kartar Singh said if strict action was not taken by the police against the accused, the protest will be intensified.