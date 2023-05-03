Mismatch of fingerprints: Ration card holders harried

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 2

Blue ration card holders, especially the elderly, are a troubled lot in many rural areas. Several of them have claimed that they are not getting free wheat under the scheme due to mismatch of their fingerprints with the biometric details submitted a long time ago.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs distributes free wheat through ration depots. The depot holders issue slips to blue card holders before distribution by matching their thumb impression on a device with Aadhaar cards. Due to aging or other reasons, the thumb impression does not match with the impression already fed in the Aadhaar details. As a result, no slip is issued to the beneficiary.

Usually, the thumb impression of an elderly person does not match with the biometric details entered for the Aadhaar card. Since depot holders do not have eye scanners to verify the details of those whose thumbs do not match, these people do not get the free wheat.