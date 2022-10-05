Miss Supertalent gets rousing welcome in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Jalandhar girl Rachel Gupta (18), who was recently crowned as ‘Miss Supertalent of the World’, got a rousing welcome as she returned to the city today.

Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural said, “Gupta not only done the whole nation proud, but she has also put Jalandhar on the global map.”

Her father Rajesh Aggarwal, gushed over his daughter while talking to the press, saying, “My daughter Rachel has shown the world that girls are far ahead of boys in every field.”

Rachel’s parents admitted that they were initially shocked when they had found out their daughter wanted to pursue a career in modeling. But they are thrilled that their daughter won the twice-yearly international event. Gupta’s home was decked out with decorations ahead of her return.