Missing for month, two teens rescued from Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 19

The police have rescued two Class X students, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances while going to school about a month ago, from Mukerian.

Ran away for fear of failure SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said both the students were rescued from a marriage palace in Mukerian. Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were not good in studies and had run away fearing failure. They kept roaming aimlessly after running away and no one else was involved in it. An inquiry will be done as to where the children stayed for so long.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, while addressing a press conference, said Dhruv, son of Sohan Lal, a resident of Sutehri Road, and Jaskaran Singh, son of Sarvjit Singh, a resident of Santokh Nagar, are Class X students at a private school in Laxmi Nagar. Both had left for school on November 25. However, they neither reached the school nor returned home.

Later, the family members lodged a missing complaint with the police and a case was registered at the Police Station Model Town. Chahal said a team comprising SP (D) Manpreet Singh Dhillon, SP (H) Manjit Kaur, DSP (City) Palwinder Singh and SHO Harprem Singh, and chowki incharge Purhiran SI Rajinder Singh was formed to investigate the matter.

Today, the police team rescued both the students from a marriage palace in Mukerian. Chahal said the preliminary investigation revealed that the children were not good in studies and had run away fearing failure. They kept on roaming aimlessly after running away and no one else was involved in it, he said. An inquiry will definitely be done as to where the children stayed for so long after running away, he added. Both the children were handed to their relatives.