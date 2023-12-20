Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

A 23-year-old youth from Jalandhar, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, who had been missing in the UK since December 15, was reportedly found dead by the London Police.

In a state of shock, family members of the youth refused to talk to the media. Close friends of the family shared that the latter got information about his death late last night.

“The family is still not clear whether it is a murder or an accident. All they know is that he died due to drowning in a river. The victim’s father reached London today. He will complete all formalities there and bring the body back,” a close family friend said.

Bhatia hailed from Model Town here. The family had a video call with him on his birthday i.e. on December 15, after which he reportedly went missing. The call was received by Gurashman’s father at 3 am (IST). “After the call got disconnected, we could not contact him on phone. Hence, we informed the London police about the incident,” his brother Harjap Singh said yesterday.

Having studied in Delhi Public School here, Gurashman went to London last year to pursue PG in banking and finance from Loughborough University. He was last seen in Canary Wharf, which is in East London.

Dasuya lad dies in Armenia

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur): Ajay Kumar, 25, a youth from Haled Ghogra village in Dasuya, who had gone to Armenia about four months back in search of better avenues, has died. According to reports received, he died of illness. A pall of gloom descended over the village when the news of his death was received. Ajay Kumar was the only son of his parents. Surjeet Singh, father of the deceased youth, said his family was poor and they had taken a loan four months back to be able to send him abroad. He said he had spoken to his son a few days ago and Ajay told him that he had fever but his health deteriorated with every passing day.

Yesterday, someone called and informed them that his son Ajay Kumar had died. The family has appealed to the Central and Punjab governments to help bring back the body so that they could cremate him here at his native village. — OC

