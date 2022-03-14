Missing youth's body found

Tribune News Service

Chabbewal: A bullet-riddled body of a missing youth of Gopaliyan viilage was found in the area. Kulwaran Singh, father of the deceased Maninder Singh (20), said his son had left the house on his motorbike on Friday saying that he was going to meet his two friends Paramvir Singh alias Pamm, a resident of Dihana and Manpreet Singh alias Maapi of Mukhliana village in connection with an old case. He said when his son did not return home till late in the evening, he informed the Chabbewal police and also informed the police about the death threats being given to his son. On Sunday, some villagers on their way to the Harta ring road from Chitton saw a crowd in the adjoining fields and stopped. He identified his son by cloths, which had a gunshot wound in his head. The Chabbewal police station have registered case against Paramvir Singh alias Pamm and Manpreet Singh alias Maapi of Mukhliana under Sections 365, 302, 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27of the Arms Act. OC

Thieves decamp with cable, battery

Saila Khurd: Thieves have reportedly stolen a tractor battery and tubewell cable in broad daylight from Helran village on Sunday. Sarup Singh, former Sarpanch of Helran village, said he had gone to Gurdwara Sahib with his family. Meanwhile, thieves broke into a room of a tubewell in his field and took away tubewell cable and tractor battery. He said when he returned from Gurdwara Sahib and went to the fields, he found out about the incident. TNS

Man dies by drowning

Mahilpur: A man from Maili village died due to drowning after slipping from the dam on Saturday evening. Deceased’s brother Sudesh Kumar in a statement to the police said his brother Raj Kumar, a resident of Maili, who was a labourer, had come from work and gone to fetch firewood from the adjoining hill forest. While he was returning home, he slipped from the dam and fell into the lake. He said other persons walking on the dam pulled him out and rushed him to the Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, where doctors declared him dead. The police have started investigation. TNS

Animal carcasses found in sacks

Jalandhar: Animal carcasses were found in sacks near the Wariana dump in Jalandhar for which unidentified persons have been booked by the Maqsudan police under Sections 295 A, 153 A and 368 of the Cow Act. The SHO said: “We received reports of spotting animal heads in open space after which SI Satpal and I inspected the spot. Due to the condition of the carcasses, it couldn’t be determined which animal’s carcass these were. We have sought the post-mortem of the cadavers.” Notably, the complaint alleged that cow heads have been found. While the police received a complaint on 112 number initially, later Hindu groups also complained about the matter to the police.