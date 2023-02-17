Missing youth’s body found in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, February 16
Cops at the Bullowal police station today found the body of a missing youth at Badiyala village and arrested his friend on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's father. According to the information, Mohan Lal, a resident of Sada Araiyan village, told the police that his son Gurjit Singh left home on February 11 at around 1.30 pm with his friend Aman Riar, a resident of Hargarh, but did not return. He said the body of his son was found hanging from a tree in Badiala village. He alleged that his son had an argument with Aman and some other youths. After which the accused allegedly killed his son by strangling him, the victim’s father said. The police have started investigation. — OC
Man found dead in phagwara pond
Phagwara: The body of a man in his middle ages was found in a pond in Hardaspur village on Thursday evening. Some villagers passing by the pond noticed the body and informed the police. The police have kept the body in hospital mortuary for identification after autopsy. A case has been registered by the police.
