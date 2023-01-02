'Mission 100%' on mind, teachers teach online in winter holidays

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

With a view to prepare the students to achieve ‘Mission 100 per cent; Give Your Best’, the social science team of ‘Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab’ made the best use of winter holidays.

The team sent daily slides for map practice to students, so that they can learn in an entertaining way while using their smartphones.

Material shared via app across state A team of social science teachers sent daily slides for map practice to students, so that they could learn in an entertaining way while using their smartphones.

Teachers said it was being prepared on an app and circulated to teachers and the students of government schools across Punjab. Students practiced the map activity in a play way method.

Social science teachers — Omeshwar Narayan of Jalandhar, Davinder Sharma of Kapurthala, Ranjit Kaur of Gurdaspur and Hardavinder Singh of Mohali —prepared and vetted the map practice activities for the students of different classes. They said it was being prepared on an app and circulated to teachers and the students of government schools across Punjab. Students practiced the map activity in a play way method. Chander Shekhar, State Resource Person (English and Social Studies) said the map practice activity had been started under the aegis of SCERT.

“Though it is a weekly activity but during holidays the dedicated team of teachers had been preparing map activities as per the prescribed syllabus and sending the same to students on a daily basis”, he said while adding it had made the learning of maps an enjoyable and effective exercise for the students.

He further said it had become popular among teachers and students and it would certainly help the students to solve the map question, which is otherwise a vexed problem, with ease and score better in the ensuing board examinations, thus, ultimately preparing them to achieve Mission 100 per cent.