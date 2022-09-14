Mission Hariyali 2022 launched

Jalandhar: Mission Hariyali was launched by the Apna Punjab Foundation. It is aimed at planting five lakh plants under the ‘Mission Haryali 2022.’ Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School participated in this event with full vigour and zeal.

The students till Class V planted saplings with their parents at their homes on September 11 and the students from Class VI onwards planted the saplings with their teachers in the school. There was great enthusiasm among the staff, students and parents for setting a world record by planting saplings under Mission Hariali. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the efforts of the staff, students and parents. She sensitised them about the importance of planting trees around us to keep ourselves healthy.

Apeejay holds Induction Programme

An induction programme has been organised for the first-year students of BBA, BCom Honours and MBA of the Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. Many events and activities have been organised to provide the students a chance to hone their creativity, leadership abilities, analytical skills, technical competence, business acumen and communication skills. The programme for the Management Department began with a session conducted by Kanika Chopra, Assistant Professor, in Business Communications. The students participated in various fun activities and games like the Grapevine Game, the Telephone Exercise, Retention Exercise, and learnt about the significance of body language, effective listening skills and appropriate ways of greetings and sharing plesantries.

Students pass with flying colours

Pooja Singh of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc (Chemistry) (Semester II) by obtaining 814 marks out of 900. This information was shared through a press release by

Prof Jasreen Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs of the College. Balbir Kaur, President of the College Governing Council, and Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Arunjit Kaur, Dr Navjot Kaur, Dr Geetanjli Moudgil, Dr Harshveer Arora and Dr Harjinder Kaur were also present on this occasion.

Folk dance competition organised

Cambridge International School organised an inter-class folk dance competition for the students of Classes I and II to introduce the students to the rich folk dance culture of India. About 100 students participated in the contest with great enthusiasm and zeal. Folk dances from different regions like Garba from Gujarat, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Punjabi folk dances and many more were showcased. In Grade 1, Divnaaz and Akeera bagged the first position, Rashim and Hardik Nayyar secured the second position, Vansh Mehmi and Maira bagged the third position and Devansh and Vivaan were given the consolation position. All the participants were awarded with merit certificates by school principal Jorawar Singh.

Students bag overall trophy

The students of Guru Amar Dass Public School won an overall trophy in the competitions organised by Model Town Society at Red Cross, Bhavan . This competition was conducted at district level among different schools. School students presented a group dance on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ and secured the first position. The folk dance ‘Jhummar’ bagged the second position and a patriotic group song got the third prize.