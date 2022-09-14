 Mission Hariyali 2022 launched : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Mission Hariyali 2022 launched

Jalandhar: Mission Hariyali was launched by the Apna Punjab Foundation. It is aimed at planting five lakh plants under the ‘Mission Haryali 2022.’ Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School participated in this event with full vigour and zeal.

The students till Class V planted saplings with their parents at their homes on September 11 and the students from Class VI onwards planted the saplings with their teachers in the school. There was great enthusiasm among the staff, students and parents for setting a world record by planting saplings under Mission Hariali. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the efforts of the staff, students and parents. She sensitised them about the importance of planting trees around us to keep ourselves healthy.

Apeejay holds Induction Programme

An induction programme has been organised for the first-year students of BBA, BCom Honours and MBA of the Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. Many events and activities have been organised to provide the students a chance to hone their creativity, leadership abilities, analytical skills, technical competence, business acumen and communication skills. The programme for the Management Department began with a session conducted by Kanika Chopra, Assistant Professor, in Business Communications. The students participated in various fun activities and games like the Grapevine Game, the Telephone Exercise, Retention Exercise, and learnt about the significance of body language, effective listening skills and appropriate ways of greetings and sharing plesantries.

Students pass with flying colours

Pooja Singh of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc (Chemistry) (Semester II) by obtaining 814 marks out of 900. This information was shared through a press release by

Prof Jasreen Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs of the College. Balbir Kaur, President of the College Governing Council, and Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Arunjit Kaur, Dr Navjot Kaur, Dr Geetanjli Moudgil, Dr Harshveer Arora and Dr Harjinder Kaur were also present on this occasion.

Folk dance competition organised

Cambridge International School organised an inter-class folk dance competition for the students of Classes I and II to introduce the students to the rich folk dance culture of India. About 100 students participated in the contest with great enthusiasm and zeal. Folk dances from different regions like Garba from Gujarat, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Punjabi folk dances and many more were showcased. In Grade 1, Divnaaz and Akeera bagged the first position, Rashim and Hardik Nayyar secured the second position, Vansh Mehmi and Maira bagged the third position and Devansh and Vivaan were given the consolation position. All the participants were awarded with merit certificates by school principal Jorawar Singh.

Students bag overall trophy

The students of Guru Amar Dass Public School won an overall trophy in the competitions organised by Model Town Society at Red Cross, Bhavan . This competition was conducted at district level among different schools. School students presented a group dance on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ and secured the first position. The folk dance ‘Jhummar’ bagged the second position and a patriotic group song got the third prize.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

2
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

3
Punjab

Punjab to get BMW manufacturing unit

4
Punjab

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

5
Trending

Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold

6
Punjab

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

7
Nation

Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present

8
Nation

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

9
Nation

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march

10
Entertainment

'Taarak Mehta...' actor Shailesh Lodha replaced by Sachin Shroff

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon

US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon

The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...

Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterloggin; yellow alert issued

Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued

120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...

Audio tapes row:  ‘Friends turned foe’ Punjab’s Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide holds close-door meeting in Chandigarh

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold close-door meeting in Chandigarh

India, China ‘satisfied’ with PP-15 verification

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...

Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...


Cities

View All

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Punishment no solution, work on mental health, say experts

Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision, one injured

Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Woman dies of ‘poisoning’, spouse booked

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Sippy Murder Case: Motive prima facie enveloped in cloud of doubt: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for water pipeline damage

Haryana moots cost-effective pod link between old Chandigarh airport and new international terminal in Mohali

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

Surya Enclave Extn allottees demand possession of plots

Sewage in society soon: Minister

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Jail inmates come to blows, 12 booked

Truck mows down BA student, college staff allege cops’ inaction

Truck mows down BA student, college staff allege cops' inaction

Two suspects snatch chain, schoolteacher fights back

Rape accused flees police custody

Inspector faces heat in Jawahar Nagar Camp lintel collapse case

No end in sight to woes of migrants living in 'vehras'

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms

Stubble Burning: Government officials asked to sign self-declaration