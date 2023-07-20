 Mission Hariyali : The Tribune India

Mission Hariyali was initiated by Apna Punjab Foundation and Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab (FAP). It aimed at planting 7 lakh plants under Mission Hariyali 2023. The students and teachers of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Sangal Sohal-Variana, Kapurthala Road, Jalandhar, participated in the event. The students from Class Nursery to XII planted the saplings with their parents at their homes and got e-certificates. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the efforts of the staff, students and parents.

Group discussion

Jalandhar: An Inter-House Group Discussion Competition was organised for classes 9 to 12 of Shiv Jyoti Public School. As many 37 students took part in the competition. The final judgement was given by Inderjit Walia and Ritu Devgon. Takshdeep bagged the first position, Shivek stood second, Vani and Samridhi got the third position. Harshita bagged the consolation prize. The coordinator was Ranju Sharma. Principal Parveen Saili acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members.

School chairman felicitated

Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Chairman, Vasal Education, has been felicitated as India’s Greatest Leader 2023 as well as India’s Greatest Brand 2023. The award was presented to him at Dubai. All members of the Vasal Education Society have expressed their good wishes to the Chairman.

Prefectorial Board Ceremony

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, held the Prefectorial Board Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2023-24. The newly-elected members of the Student Council took a pledge to uphold the school motto. Parents of the prefectorial board students graced the occasion as 1,400 students witnessed the ceremony in school premises. Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, Principal, Administration and Innovation, assisted by Dr Charu Chhabra, Principal, Academics, pinned the badges on young office-bearers. Pankaj Sardana, president, School Managing Committee, congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

Webinar on New World Careers

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an interactive webinar on the topic ‘Education for the New World Careers: Know the Right Perspectives’ in which Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi was the resource person. Prof Dwivedi explained in detail the importance of education in human life and described it as a strong basis for every work in life. Answering questions during the session, she first discussed about the autonomous status obtained by the institution and many other vital reforms and changes brought in the field of education, as well as the student-friendly examination system for the benefit of the students.

University result

Students of St. Soldier Institute of Engineering Technology brought laurels to the institution by performing well in the results of various courses announced by IKG Punjab Technical University. College Principal Dr Gurpreet Singh Saini said that Dinesh of BTech Civil Engineering eighth semester got 10 SGPA, Amritpal, Sukhpreet Singh got 9 SGPA, (Mechanical Engineering) eighth semester students Charanpreet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Charanjit Bangar, Baljinder Singh scored 9 SGPA. In Electrical Engineering VIII Semester, Prabhpreet Singh, Ankita Kumari, Baljeet Singh, Jaspreet Singh scored 9 SGPA. In MBA 4th semester, Manjot Kaur got 8.69 SGPA, Ravi got 8.46 SGPA, Paramjit Kaur got 8.46 SGPA and Anu got 8.15 SGPA.

Meri Mati Mera Desh

The NSS volunteers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme, which is run by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. A time period, from July 1 to August 21, has been dedicated to environment protection with the theme ‘Beejaropan to Vriksharopan’. To be a part of this movement, students of the college participated in National Students Paryavaran Competition (NSPC) 2023, which is being conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. This participation was through the Ecomitram app. Students received e -certificates for participating in the event. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the students for their sensitivity towards a cleaner and greener environment.

Virtual seminar on future skills

A virtual seminar on ‘Future Skills Prime’ was organised by NASSCOM and the Union Ministry of Information Technology, at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The resource person was Sankalp Madaan. He discussed the skills demanded by the industries. He talked about a career portal for certification, Artificial Intelligence (AI), various foundation courses and bridge courses available, professional skills, and tools and programming languages.

IKGPTU end-semester exams

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus students have performed well in PTU end-semester results declared by IKG Punjab Technical University in which students of management brought laurels to the institute by scoring distinctions in BBA VI semester. Varun Gharu, Anu Jhaku and Samta stood first by scoring 8.56 SGPA. Girisha stood second by scoring 8.32 SGPA, Tarun stood third by scoring 8.08. Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) congratulated the students and their parents for their outstanding achievement.

