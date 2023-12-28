Mithapur, Baba Bakala teams to clash in hockey semis today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

RoundGlass Mithapur beat Butala by 5-2, Sansarpur beat Dhanowali by 6-0, Tehang beat Harchowal by penalty shootout 5-3 and Baba Bakala got the better of Nikke Ghumanan 8-7 to reach the semifinals of the 2nd RoundGlass Grassroots Hockey League 2023 (U-16 boys).

The semifinals will be played on Thursday morning followed by the final match in the afternoon. Sansarpur will compete against Tehang in the first semi-final and Mithapur will face Baba Bakala in the second match.

In the first quarterfinal, Sansarpur displayed the best game and defeated Dhanowali 6-0. For Sansarpur, the captain scored the third hat-trick of the league. He scored goals in the 29th, 42nd and 57th minutes of the game. Rohan scored in the 22nd minute, Suraj in the 35th minute and Ankshit in the 44th minute. Sansarpur captain Manish was declared the best player and honoured with the Alpha hockey stick.

In the second quarterfinal, Harchowal and Tehang displayed the best hockey. Anshpreet Singh scored a goal in the third minute of the game for Tehang and made the score 1-0. For Harchowal, Jatin equalised the score in the 13th minute of the game. Both the teams were tied 2-2 till the allotted time and during the penalty shootout the match was decided in the favour of Tehang.

