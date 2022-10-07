Mittal appointed Parl committee member

Jalandhar, October 6
Member of Parliament Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs.
The chairman of the committee is PP Chaudhary. The other members from the Rajya Sabha include Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar, Jaya Bachchan, Ranjan Gogoi (former Chief Justice of India) and other top parliamentarians. From the Lok Sabha, the members are Kalyan Banerjee, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Parneet Kaur, Navneet Ravi Rana, Poonam Pramod Mahajan and other top parliamentarians.
Feeling elated on the responsibility entrusted to him, Dr Mittal shares: “I acknowledge that being a committee member is all about working sincerely with the other members of the committee to reach a consensus about the work for the country before it. I promise earnestly to remain up to the expectations of the country.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...