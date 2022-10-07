Mittal appointed Parl committee member

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

Member of Parliament Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs.

The chairman of the committee is PP Chaudhary. The other members from the Rajya Sabha include Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar, Jaya Bachchan, Ranjan Gogoi (former Chief Justice of India) and other top parliamentarians. From the Lok Sabha, the members are Kalyan Banerjee, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Parneet Kaur, Navneet Ravi Rana, Poonam Pramod Mahajan and other top parliamentarians.

Feeling elated on the responsibility entrusted to him, Dr Mittal shares: “I acknowledge that being a committee member is all about working sincerely with the other members of the committee to reach a consensus about the work for the country before it. I promise earnestly to remain up to the expectations of the country.”