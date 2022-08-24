Sonalika vice-chairman A S Mittal appointed vice-chairman of planning board

Hoshiarpur, August 23
The Punjab Government has appointed Sonalika Group vice-chairman AS Mittal as vice-chairman of the state economic policy and planning board (SEPPB) with immediate effect for a period of three years. Mittal has previously also served as vice-chairman of the Punjab State Planning Board in Congress government. After the formation of AAP government in the state, the Planning Board was dissolved and replaced with the state economic policy and planning board.
Mittal also holds the several policy strategic positions, including chairman of the Assocham northern region development council and member Punjab Pollution Control Board. Under his leadership, the Sonalika Group operating world largest tractor manufacturing facility under one roof in Hoshiarpur, with a capacity of three lakh tractors per annum. The company has become largest exporter of tractors from India with a presence in over 130 nations.
