Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh using his symbol 'autorickshaw' for rides in campaign

Deepkamal Kaur

Nawanshahr, February 7

Sitting Nawanshahr Congress MLA and a prominent transporter Angad Singh is commuting by an autorickshaw these days in the town. Contesting as an Independent after having been denied the party ticket, he has chosen an autorickshaw as his symbol and is using it as a prop to associate it with himself and popularise it among his voters.

The 31-year-old legislator says he is enjoying the rides for a change. “Autorickshaw owners and drivers of the town are also appeased as I am daily hiring them for my election coverage,” says Angad, who is the owner of Rs 19.3 crore assets as furnished by him in his affidavit.

Angad has set a new narrative to relate with his symbol, “Sometimes, parents get annoyed with their child and take away their vehicle from him. Even my car (indirectly implying it to his Congress ticket) has been confiscated. So in this situation, what means do l have for commuting? It is an autorickshaw and hence I am using this Aam Aadmi’s vehicle”.

He tells his electors, “We are in a win-win situation by standing as an Independent. We cannot see a clear mandate coming this time. So we will be in a position to make a good deal. We will go with the party which assures development works to the tune of Rs 500 crore per annum for the Nawanshahr constituency. This will imply development worth Rs2,500 crore in five years and our area will surely get prosperous. I know it is a gamble but it is not a bad option. Let us all try this and I urge you to give me support.”

Today, Angad also made another stride. He joined hands with CPI (M). As the party had not fielded its candidate, state general secretary Sukhwinder S Sekhon assured his party’s support to him. Angad claims to have got an edge of 5000-plus votes with this move.