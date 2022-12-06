MLA: Bring Mansurpur sacrilege guilty to book

Phillaur, December 5
Strongly condemning a recent sacrilege incident in Mansurpur village, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday said the government should ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits.
He visited the gurdwara where the incident had taken place and paid his obeisance. He met the police and civil administration officials and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, suspecting it could be a conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the area.
Terming it an “unforgivable crime,” he said the AAP government had failed to provide justice in old sacrilege matters, emboldening anti-social elements.
“There has been no control over law and order. Several unfortunate incidents of sacrilege have happened, but the government appears to be in deep slumber. There have been repeated attempts to hurt religious sentiments, but our pleas of justice have fell on deaf ears so far. I again urge CM Bhagwant Mann to deliver justice in all such cases and restore peace in Punjab,” he said.
