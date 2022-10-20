MLA gets road inaugurated by elderly

Our Correspondent

Chabbewal, October 19

Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar visited Attowal village of his constituency. He inspected the 14.2-km road from Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road to Attowal-Pandori Bibi-Hukran-Rajpur Bhaian-Mukhliana-Bhungarni, which is under construction.

The road was being made 18-feet wide with a cost of Rs 9.95 crore. The part of this road from Attowal to Hukran had been completed and Dr Raj got it inaugurated it by Harmel Singh, the former Sarpanch of Attowal. Dr Raj thanked his supporters and elders of these villages. He told the gathering that funds had been released for this road by the previous Congress government and the work had also been started. However, due to the formation of the AAP government and no clear mining policy being made, the work of all the roads has stopped or slowed down due to the non-availability of sand, gravel, stone etc. The delay in the construction of Mahilpur to Kot Fatuhi and Kot to Mehtiana road is also due to this reason.

Dr Jaspal Singh of Pandori Bibi thanked the MLA mentioning the importance of this road as it connects to the Dera Sant Baba Jawala Singh Ji Maharaj Harkhowal and Government College, Mukhliyana. He said this road is constructed after decades due to the sole efforts of Dr Raj Kumar.

Dhakkowal Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur also thanked Dr Raj on behalf of all villagers and assured him of their support in future too. The villagers present there claimed that the defeated AAP candidate of the area, who did not put any efforts in construction of this road, brought his few people and inaugurated the road without holding any constitutiional position. He didn’t even inform the sarpanch of the village. Dr Raj Kumar assured them that he will continue to make every possible effort for the development of his constituency.