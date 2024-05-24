MLA Kotli blocks Mann’s roadshow in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Having already warned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the Vidhan Sabha and in Jalandhar two days ago that he would face protest from him in Adampur Assembly segment, Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli on Thursday evening lay down in middle of the road to block his roadshow. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Tinu, who was accompanying Mann, has been a two-time MLA from the Assembly segment.

Kotli, who had been upset since Mann had allegedly passed some remarks against him in the Vidhan Sabha over his question on not appointing a Dalit leader as Deputy Chief Minister, held a protest forcing Mann to take a U-turn during his roadshow on Railway Road in the town around 8:30 pm. As Kotli raised slogans against the CM and refused to get up from the road, the police personnel picked him up, bundled him into their vehicle and detained him for at least 45 minutes.

Narrating the sequence of events, Kotli said, “As Congress candidate and ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was holding rallies in my segment today, I was with him throughout the day. I took a break from rallies for some time to lodge a protest at Chumo village. As the police was aware of my plans, I left my vehicle and rode pillion on a bike of my supporter to the protest venue. At least 200 supporters, who were waiting for me to join the protest, were stopped by the police. But I chose to lie down on the road and raise slogans against the government just as Mann’s roadshow was about to arrive.”

The MLA said, “The police kept on asking me to leave the site as CM’s roadshow was approaching, but I refused to do so. They took me away in a vehicle to the outer side of town till Mann left.”

