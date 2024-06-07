MLA Kotli seeks CM’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

A day after seeking the resignation of Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Kotli today sought the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the defeat that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has faced in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kotli said that Mann had given a slogan of 13-0 but as many as 52 MLAs of the party had lost from their respective Assembly segments. He said that these 52 MLAs included 10 ministers of the party.

The Congress MLA said that Mann had faced defeat at a time when the AAP leaders were calling themselves revolutionary. He said that even today, the youth of Punjab were forced to stage dharnas for not getting jobs. He said that the AAP government’s attitude towards teachers, farmers and employees was not fair and that they had all given their mandate against the government.

