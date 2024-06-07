MLA Kotli seeks CM’s resignation

Jalandhar, June 6
A day after seeking the resignation of Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Kotli today sought the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the defeat that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has faced in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kotli said that Mann had given a slogan of 13-0 but as many as 52 MLAs of the party had lost from their respective Assembly segments. He said that these 52 MLAs included 10 ministers of the party.
The Congress MLA said that Mann had faced defeat at a time when the AAP leaders were calling themselves revolutionary. He said that even today, the youth of Punjab were forced to stage dharnas for not getting jobs. He said that the AAP government’s attitude towards teachers, farmers and employees was not fair and that they had all given their mandate against the government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today