MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Kotli on Tuesday met Education Minister Harjot Bains in Chandigarh on

the issues affecting Dalit community students.

The MLA took up the cases wherein recently some SC students were not allowed to take examination since the state government had not paid their fee under SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. The minister reportedly assured Kotli that no SC student would face such a discrimination at the time of admission or appearing in examination.

A prominent Dalit leader, Kotli said he would also take up the recent issue of use of force by the Punjab Police upon the SC students while they were sitting on a dharna at BSF Chowk last week. He said he would meet the Punjab DGP and ask him to take action against the DSP, SHO and the ASI who acted against the Dalit students.

Kotli said he had come across issues wherein some candidates of general category had taken jobs reserved for the Dalits by getting readied fake SC certificates. He said he would take up these matters in the next Vidhan Sabha session.