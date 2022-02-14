MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Central and sitting MLA Rajinder Beri openly violated norms by holding a public rally at Guru Nanak Pura here today.

Campaign allowed from 6 am to 10 pm: DC Nawanshahr: District Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Sunday said political parties and candidates can campaign from 6 am to 10 pm in the district. Issuing the orders under Sections 144 of CRPC, 1973, and NDMA 2005, he said any kind of electioneering would be completely prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am. He said political parties can also hold padyatra as per guidelines of the SDMA and with the permission of local SDMs. Besides, physical public meetings in open space up to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated ground by political parties have been allowed, he said, adding that political parties would abide by these orders/instructions, besides ensure strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols. Sarangal said any violation of these guidelines shall be punishable under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, 1860. TNS

Disrupting the traffic, a stage was set up for the MLA and his party workers on the road, while a number of chairs were put up for the locals. “Setting up a stage on the road invites traffic jams, I don’t know why these leaders fail to understand,” said Sachin Sharma, a commuter.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the road remained disrupted for nearly two hours. When asked Beri, if he had sought permission from the Returning Officer to hold a rally on the road, he said the arrangements were made only after seeking permission.

However, when contacted Ashika Jain, Nodal Officer, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), to confirm if administration allowed him to hold rally on the road, she said no such permission was sought and a notice has been issued to him for violating the ECI guidelines.

Show-cause notice to Cong, BJP candidates

Phagwara: Phagwara SDM-cum-Returning Officer Kulpreet Singh has issued show-cause notices to BJP candidate Vijay Sampla and Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, who have violated the Election Commission’s order and asked them to respond within 24 hours. Actress Mahi Gill had campaigned in favour of Sampla in the city during a large gathering of women with flags. The Returning Officer has issued a notice to Sampla in this regard.

Meanwhile, after receiving a complaint of a political meeting held at a religious place in favour of Dhaliwal, a team of Flying Squad went on the spot and investigated the situation. He said as per the instructions of the Election Commission, no party can use a religious place. Dhaliwal has been asked to respond by issuing show-cause notice. Singh has appealed to the candidates of all political parties to obey the instructions of the Election Commission. — OC