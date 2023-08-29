MLA Rana Inder gifts boat to Baupur residents

Jalandhar, August 28
Coming to the aid of the flood-affected Baupur Mand villagers, Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday gifted a huge hovercraft kind of a boat to them.
The 16x32 feet motorised boat has a capacity to carry well over 50 people at a time. It can also carry 15-20 animals through the water. Recently, the MLA had also donated 20 average-size boats to the villagers. He said, “My idea is that there should be a boat for every 15 houses in the village so that the kids, families do not have to wait for a boat to arrive to ferry them across to school, hospital or other places.”
The MLA himself went aboard the boat in the area as he traversed through it and assessed the water level and other requirements of the villagers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2
Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...
Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet
will be present: trudeau