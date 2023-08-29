MLA Rana Inder gifts boat to Baupur residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Coming to the aid of the flood-affected Baupur Mand villagers, Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday gifted a huge hovercraft kind of a boat to them.

The 16x32 feet motorised boat has a capacity to carry well over 50 people at a time. It can also carry 15-20 animals through the water. Recently, the MLA had also donated 20 average-size boats to the villagers. He said, “My idea is that there should be a boat for every 15 houses in the village so that the kids, families do not have to wait for a boat to arrive to ferry them across to school, hospital or other places.”

The MLA himself went aboard the boat in the area as he traversed through it and assessed the water level and other requirements of the villagers.

#Sultanpur Lodhi