MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Gagandeep Singh Garg has directed AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to appear in person in his court in June 12 over a case lodged against him under the Gambling Act.

Sheetal Angural and 10 others were booked by the Bhargo Camp police in 2020 during the Covid pandemic when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were enforced, not allowing an assembly of people. FIR number 77 was lodged against him and his two cell phones had been confiscated by the police. The orders of the court issued on June 1 read, “Notice issued to accused Sheetal Angural received back unserved. Fresh notice be issued to him. Letter received from the Investigating Officer. No other evidence has been cited on behalf of the prosecution. One last opportunity is given to the prosecution to conclude the evidence. It is made clear that if the accused Sheetal Angural does not appear in person on the next date of hearing, then coercive steps shall be taken to compel the appearance of the accused.”

The case has been listed for prosecutive evidence for as many as 35 dates since March 1, 2021. In the last hearing, the court had stated, “One last opportunity is given to the prosecution to conclude the evidence. There is no serious effort on the part of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, to give approval to file the necessary complaint. The police is duty bound to ensure that the proceedings are conducted as per law.”

Angural is learnt to be on a trip abroad. According to his poll affidavit, Angural has nine police cases pending against him on various charges of fraud, attempt to murder, assault on public servant, kidnapping, etc.