MLU DAV College celebrates i-day

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in MLU DAV College, Phagwara. Under the guidance of Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa, a seminar, speeches, poetry and slogan writing competition was arranged for the celebration. The campus was decorated by the students with national flag, flowers and patriotic posters. “We celebrate Independence Day every year on August 15 because on this day India got freedom from British rule. This is just not to mark freedom from the invaders who ruled the country for 200 years, but also to celebrate right of every Indian to live freely and enjoy all other constitutional rights, “ said the Principal in her address to the students and teachers. She said the celebration is a tribute to all freedom fighters and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security and freedom of India.

Emm Aar School holds tiranga yatra

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to celebrate ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. More than 500 participants, including teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the school, took part in this historic Tiranga Yatra and a distance of about 4-km was covered in Adampur town. The residents motivated the students with the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Adampur tehsildar Onkar Singh with his staff and officers of police station, Adampur, flagged off a Tiranga Yatra. The historic yatra was led by the chairman of the school, Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon. School Principal Navdeep Vashista said the objective of the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging in the students and the community in general. Social activist Rajinder Kumar Prasad distributed fruits to the children.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the students of Swami Sant Dass Public School. The school resonated with patriotic fervour and excitement with patriotic songs and tricolour. The students of Kalidas House presented dances, songs and choreography with themes on unity in diversity and harmony highlighting the significance of this day. The vibrant costumes and the enthusiasm of the students added more energy to the celebrations. Principal Sonia Mago addressed the students and spoke about the need to be honest and sincere towards our motherland. A flag hoisting ceremony was organised on the school premises to mark the Independence Day.

ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL holds events

Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav by organising ‘Tiranga rangoli and painting, patriotic quiz and Tiranga band display in a three-day event. A large number of children participated with enthusiasm. It infused patriotic and motivational feeling among children. Har Ghar Tiranga March was also oganised at Jalandhar Cantt by students of various schools, including Army Public School. Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, honoured to address an important partnership forum ‘Hubs of Learning’—an initiative launched by CBSE to transform education. Seven schools participated in ‘Patriotic Quiz Competition’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ planned by Government of India to pay homage to India’s freedom movement and freedom fighters and to instill a feeling of patriotism and pride in children.

PCM SD College remembers martyrs

Engrossed in the patriotic zeal and adorned with the colours of the Tricolour, PCM SD College for Women celebrated the 75th Independence Day to commemorate the unparalleled sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to liberate the nation from the yoke of slavery. The ceremony began with the NCC cadets of the college escorting Principal Pooja Prashar and Surinder Saini, general secretary, Jalandhar Welfare Society, to the venue of celebration, followed by the pinning of the Tricolor badges to the chief guests and members of the staff. To concretise the spirit of rising high and high among the students, the Principal in association with the members of the staff, NCC cadets and students created a human chain in the shape of ‘75’, to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence. Members of the managing committee and the Principal applauded the endeavours of the NCC wing for organising the event. tns

APJ College students perform during an Independence Day programme in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

