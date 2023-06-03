Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 2

To ensure the proper application of welfare schemes by Anganwari centres in Kapurthala, all 911 centres will get a mobile data package of Rs 2,000 annually.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh said the state government has approved the long-pending demand of Anganwari workers in this regard.

“It will meet the urgent demand of the Anganwari workers and help in implementing the Poshan Tracker app in an efficient manner.”

He said the Poshan Abhiyaan is a flagship programme of the government for addressing malnutrition and improving the nutritional status of women and children.

The mobile application was launched in 2021. It is an innovative digital platform that aims to streamline the monitoring and tracking of nutrition-related interventions at the grassroots level.

Hailing the crucial role of Anganwadi workers in implementing the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Deputy Commissioner said the data package would ensure that Anganwadi workers can access the necessary connectivity and resources.