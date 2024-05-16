Mobile numbers of poll observers made public

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 15

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Komal Mittal said general, expenditure and police observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha elections have reached the district and started working.

She said the general observer, senior IAS officer Dr R Anand Kumar, could be contacted on mobile number 8360871668, expenditure observer, 2008-batch IRS officer Pawan Kumar Khetan, could be contacted on mobile number 8360874462 and police observer, 2014-batch IPS officer Kushal Pal Singh, could be contacted on mobile number 7973139811.

District Electoral Officer Komal Mittal said all observers would be available in room number 4 of the rest house of the Public Works Department (PWD), Hoshiarpur, from 11 am to 1 pm daily. Candidates or anyone could meet the observers at the given place and time for any poll-related problem.

