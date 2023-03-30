Model code of conduct in place, civic body authorities have their task cut out

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

As the Model Code of Conduct for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll got implemented on Wednesday, the civic authorities face a Herculean task of removing thousands of hoardings put up by the government across the district.

Hoardings put up at various parts of Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

The latest hoardings were those regarding the doling out of a Rs 25 crore grant for setting up the Sri Guru Ravidass Research Centre at Dera Ballan. Several intersections of the city, including BMC Chowk, Skylark Chowk, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk and Namdev Chowk, have three to five hoardings lined up. Such hoardings have been put up even in the periphery of the District Administrative Complex.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) gives a time limit of 48 hours to the civic authorities to check any alleged defacement of the public property or unpaid hoardings pertaining to the government works, the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees of the satellite towns have time till Friday noon to get the hoardings removed after which these would be considered a violation of the model code.

The administration is learnt to have directed the MC officials to start removal of these hoardings from tonight since the number is huge. “Since these hoardings bear the pictures of Guru Ravidass, along with two CMs, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the authorities shall have to take extra care that these do not get damaged anywhere,” said an official.

Another major task before the authorities is to get the photos of CM Mann covered atop all mohalla clinics. The calendars, diaries and other items which bear the pictures of any leader too shall have to be removed from the government offices. The covering of these pictures in mohalla clinics shall also start from tonight, a senior MC official said.

