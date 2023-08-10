Model Town carjacking case cracked, 1 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

The city police claimed to have cracked a carjacking case, which took place at near a gurdwara in the Model Town area on Tuesday afternoon, with the arrest of a person here today.

The police also recovered the victim’s car and another car used in the crime.

The police have identified four suspects - Gian, alias Garry (24), Akshay Kumar (26), Lovepreet Singh (24) and Prabhjeet Singh (24), all residents of Ferozepur, - involved in the case. One of the suspects, Prabhjeet Singh, has already been arrested.

According to police officials, Prabhjeet was arrested in the vicinity of Butta Pind, Nakodar road. The suspects, who were driving the stolen car near the Butta Pind road, saw a police checkpoint following which they abandoned the vehicles and tried to flee. While three of them managed to escape, the police apprehended Prabhjeet.

During questioning, Prabhjeet confesses to have been involved in the car robbery along with three of his accomplices. He revealed that he had been employed as a driver at a guest house in Rama Mandi for the past few months. Three other suspects joined him in Jalandhar on Monday and stayed at the same guest house. They later devised a plan to steal a car the following day.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“Further investigations are on into the matter. Police teams are conducting raids at various locations to nab the absconding suspects,” police officials said.

