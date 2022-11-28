Model Town residents meet with MP Seechewal over garbage dump

Jalandhar, November 27
Members of the Joint Action Committee recently met with MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish to raise the issue of the Model Town garbage dump. Today, the committee members met with environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to discuss the issue. Jaswinder Singh, the president of the Joint Action Committee, said they wanted to raise the matter with the environmentalist again.
“He has assured us that he would visit us in two days,” Jaswinder said.
Just some days ago, residents of the Model Town area had also held a candle march in protest against the dump site. The protesters were seen holding placards with slogans like: ‘Not smart, but welcome to Garbage City Jalandhar’ and ‘Enough is enough’.
