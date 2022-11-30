Model Town residents, Seechewal meet DC over garbage dump issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 29

Members of the Joint Action Committee of the Model Town today met the Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh over the dump in the locality.

Environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal also accompanied them to the DC. Committee president Jaswinder Singh said the DC called the MC Commissioner and assured that they (DC and MC Commissioner) would visit the site in a day or two.

“We apprised him of the entire issue, even Sant Seechewal agreed and said that it was not right,” he said. Recently, the members had also met the MC Commissioner after which the latter had asked for some time to look into the matter.

The members told the DC how waste from 15 wards was making their lives hell.

Recently, the residents held protests against the MC authorities. “No one can rob us of our right to live in a clean and hygienic condition. We have not only taken up this matter with the MC, but with officials at the state-level also,” the members said.

“We have written to the CM, but still nothing has happened,” members of the committee had earlier said.