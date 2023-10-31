Model United Nations conference ends at Police DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

A three-day Model United Nations conference concluded at Police DAV Public School here today.

The committee discussions continued on the third day leading to drawing of conclusions and solutions to the agendas. The closing ceremony began with a song by Harjas Singh, an alumnus of Police DAV Public School. Principal Rashmi Vij addressing the gathering said that although the event was coming to an end, it was actually a beginning for all and after attending the three-day conference, none would be the same. She motivated all to move from being better to being the best. She appreciated the executive board members for tutoring the young minds and members of the organising committee for carrying out their responsibilities.

Deputy Secretary General, Krish, in his address said that the conference had fostered leadership skills and an environment of diplomacy. Western dance performance by the students was surely enchanting. E-magazine was released by Principal Rashmi Vij.

The principal presented the awards to the delegates. Coordinators of the event — Manoj, Balwinder and Seema Sharma were also present on the occasion. SRS AIMS Public School, Kala Sanghian, bagged the prize for being the school with maximum number of participants. Fifty delegates participated from the school. DPS Jalandhar was declared as the best school. Many memories became fresh when the closing video showcased the highlights of the three-day events. This was followed by a speech by Secretary General Abhimanyu Rathour who expressed his gratitude to all for their support. The event came to an end with a bhangra performance.

Best delegate awards went to Kunwar Pratap Singh in UNHRC, Sirjandeep in UNCSW, best photographer Reet Kaur, best journalist Anhad Pratap Singh and best caricaturist Puneet Kaur in IP.