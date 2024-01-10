Modern food street hub to come up in Jalandhar's Adarsh Nagar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today said a modern food street hub would be developed in the Adarsh Nagar market where city residents would be able to enjoy hygienic street food soon.

Participating in a videoconference, Sarangal asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to send a detailed project report (DPR) regarding the selected site within a week so that it could be forwarded to the higher authorities.

He said clean, ventilated and non-polluted environment would be ensured for food lovers at the hub. Common facilities such as clean water, parking, lighting, sanitation and waste disposal system would be ensured. Proper training about basic food hygiene practices would be provided to vendors and helpers. They would also be provided assistance in getting licensing and registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

He expressed hope that the initiative would help build the trust among consumers to have a healthy and safe local eating experience. He said most of the people avoid roadside eateries due to unhygienic conditions, but this hub would make the local food popular.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADC Jasvir Singh, SDM Balbir Raj Singh, Joint MC Commissioner Puneet Sharma among others.