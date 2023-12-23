Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

Soon city residents would be able to enjoy modern and hygienic street food at one place as the administration has started the process for identifying a suitable location for setting up a modern Food Street hub. Presiding over a meeting here today, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal directed the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (JMC) to send a detailed report regarding the location and other mandatory requirements for setting up the Food Street hub.

He said the Food Street would be set up in a clean, ventilated and non-polluted area. He said it would be an authorised vending zone/area approved by the municipal corporation.

He said the area would have access to common facilities like clean water, parking, lighting, sanitation and waste disposal system. He said street food vendors would be trained by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Sarangal said every street food vendor, helper or food handler would undergo basic hygiene training, besides they would also be given assistance for availing licence and registration from the FSSAI.

Joint Commissioner Puneet Sharma said a team of officials had been constituted to identify a suitable location for the Food Street hub and a report would be prepared in this regard.

The development is being viewed as a move to placate vendors who have been showing their anger against the police, the JMC and the district administration.

Earlier, scores of roadside vendors and pushcart owners had gathered outside the District Administrative Complex to protest against notices served by the Police Commissionerate. The notices directed them to remove their carts from footpaths and roads citing traffic concerns. Vendors alleged that the move was adversely impacting their livelihood.