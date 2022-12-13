Modern rehris given to four needy, disabled persons

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 12

Four Hoshiarpur residents, who are facing physical and economic challenges, have got state-of-the-art vends (rehris) free of cost under the ‘Swastishtam’ project through the District Employment Bureau. The motive of the initiative is to make people self-dependent through food business at their designated places.

In a programme organised at the District Employment Bureau, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal handed over the rehris to these people and wished them a bright future. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Darbara Singh was also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said: “Under ‘Swadishtam’, the needy and people with disability are first selected. Afterwards, these candidates are given free food training for a month at the Food Crafts Institute in Ram Colony. In this training, the candidates are trained to make different dishes in a professional and hygienic way. Finally, they get the FSSAI certification. Licenses had already been applied for setting up the street vends for them.”

Giving details of the beneficiaries, Mittal said Om Prakash was a divyang, Manpreet Singh had both his kidneys damaged, and Vaneet Kumar and Prem Chand were financially weak. They all would start working by setting up their rehris at New Sabzi Mandi.

District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh, Counsellor Aditya Rana, Placement Officer Rakesh Kumar and the employment bureau staff was also present on the occasion.