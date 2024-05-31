 Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Last rally in Punjab before voting aimed at attracting the community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally at Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tiwari



Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Addressing his last rally at Hoshiarpur reserved (SC) constituency in Punjab ahead of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all attempts to woo the SC voters today.

Chanted ‘Jai Gurudev, Dhann Gurudev’

Unlike his speeches made in different stages of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not start his speech with Jai Shri Ram or Bharat Mata ki Jai. Rather as he came on stage, he chanted ‘Jai Gurudev, Dhann Gurudev’ thrice.

Aiming at Doaba region, especially Hoshiarpur, considered to be the heartland of SC voters, Modi’s speech remained directed at attracting voters from this segment. Not only did he use phrases from Guru Ravidass’s verses, he also adhered to the salutations specially used by the Ravidassia community.

Unlike his speeches made in different stages of campaigning, he did not start his speech with Jai Shri Ram or Bharat Mata ki Jai. Rather as he came on stage, he chanted ‘Jai Gurudev, Dhann Gurudev’ thrice. This is the salutation used most by the Ravidassia community. He also recited two of the quatrains of Guru Ravidass, beginning his speech with ‘Aisa Chahun Raj Main...’ After this, he laid stress on linking himself with Hoshiarpur, describing it as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, while saying that he was an MP from Kashi.

He also said he started his campaign from Benares which is the birthplace of Shri Guru Ravidass and was concluding it at Hoshiarpur which is his ‘Taposthali’.

“If you come to Kashi, you will be my guests as I am an MP from there,” he said and listed the steps being taken by his government to beautify the places related to Guru Ravidass in UP and MP and promised that in the third term of his government, the religious place of Guru Ravidass at Tughlaqabad in Delhi will be given a grand makeover. Counting the development works at Ayodhya, besides construction of Ram Temple, he didn’t miss the chance to woo the Valmiki community too.

PM Modi said the airport at Ayodhya had been named after Maharishi Valmiki so that whosoever had to go for darshan of Lord Rama, will have to go to Maharishi Valmiki first. Ending his speech, Modi again resorted to the Ravidassia salutation of ‘Jai Gurudev, Dhann Gurudev’.

PM Modi’s visit was disappointing: Thandal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hoshiarpur was disappointing because he has not done much for Doaba and Punjab. Modi’s inability to say anything on the issue of farmers and Punjab proved that the BJP has no intention or policy for the welfare of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sohan Singh Thandal said this during a press conference held on Thursday while concluding his election campaign.

Thandal said after the current BJP MP from Hoshiarpur Somprakash became the Union Minister of State for Industry, there was hope that perhaps industries would grow in Hoshiarpur but he proved to be a complete failure.

Slamming the AAP, Thandal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held roadshows and rallies at various places but the people of Punjab did not gain anything. Today, the law and order situation in the state was bad. Industries were leaving and the youth were addicted to drugs but the AAP government which made big claims had proved to be unsuccessful in resolving all these issues. Taking a dig at the AAP candidate, Thandal said the public has made up its mind to expel the turncoats.

Thandal said he was contesting the elections on the issue of solving Punjab’s problems, addressing farmers’ problems, finding a solution to the issue of Bandi Singhs, Hindu-Sikh brotherhood and the overall development of Punjab.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


