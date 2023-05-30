Modi govt’s focus on welfare of all sections, says Union Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar May 29

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under state party president Ashwini Sharma, has launched the ‘Maha Jansamparak Abhiyan’ to enlighten the residents of Punjab about the achievements and polices of the BJP-led Central Government. Union Minister of State for Central Cooperation BL Verma graced the occasion with his presence. He highlighted various achievements of the Central Government during an event organised at a private hotel. Union Minister Som Prakash was also present on the occasion.

Verma delivered a power-point presentation, dwelling on various Central development projects, policies and welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in the past nine years.

In the presentation, Verma lay emphasis on the Ayushman Bharat scheme, farm welfare schemes, construction of toilets in villages, agri and farm-related policies, construction of homes and highways, and various environmental and cultural policies of the Modi government.