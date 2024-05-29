Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, May 28

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh along with Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Hoshiarpur today to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally to be held here on May 30.

Talking to the media, Chug said a strong government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2024 would give a new direction and a new chapter of development for the country. Attacking the AAP and the Congress, he said both parties were the two sides of the same coin.

He said, “There are 18 contenders for the post of Prime Minister in the INDIA Alliance, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.” He said All the Rajya Sabha members of the AAP, including Sanjay Singh, were keeping distance from these elections, which showed that all was not well in the party. He said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, caught in the liquor scam, knew that he was going to jail for a long time and on the lines of Rabri Devi, he would make his wife the Chief Minister of Delhi.

