Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Hoshiarpur, May 28
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh along with Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Hoshiarpur today to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally to be held here on May 30.
Talking to the media, Chug said a strong government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2024 would give a new direction and a new chapter of development for the country. Attacking the AAP and the Congress, he said both parties were the two sides of the same coin.
He said, “There are 18 contenders for the post of Prime Minister in the INDIA Alliance, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.” He said All the Rajya Sabha members of the AAP, including Sanjay Singh, were keeping distance from these elections, which showed that all was not well in the party. He said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, caught in the liquor scam, knew that he was going to jail for a long time and on the lines of Rabri Devi, he would make his wife the Chief Minister of Delhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Narendra Modi #Sirsa #Tarun Chugh
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...